NAMM 2020: Yamaha introduces Stage Custom Hip

NAMM 2020: Yamaha’s Stage Custom has been one of the most successful drum kits in history, and now Yamaha has introduced a new twist on the Stage Custom’s renowned blend of sound quality and affordability with the Stage Custom Hip.

As we’ve seen from many brands in the last couple of years, portable setups are becoming the ideal ‘second’ kit for many players who want to perform with smaller real estate on-the-go.

Stage Custom Hip might not be as tiny as some we’ve seen, but it’s certainly packed with interesting points. Starting with a 20”x8” bass drum which Yamaha says offers “a deep tonal low end as well as smaller footprint”.

Next up is a 13”x8” floor tom, which doubles as a snare drum - perfect if you’re in need of two snares for some songs but still want to carry a minimal setup to your gig. The kit is completed by a 10”x5” rack tom and a 13”x5” snare.

Stage Custom Hip is built from 100% birch, six-ply shells and is available in three finishes: Natural Wood, Raven Black and Matte Surf Green. We’re expecting to see these kits starting to surface in the spring, with the US retail price set at $1,160.