NAMM 2020: PRS adds new McCarty 594 guitars to the S2 Series

NAMM 2020: PRS is ramping the releases up this year for its 45th anniversary with the the latest addition of three McCarty 594 models to its S2 line.

These guitars are especially notable for being the very first time McCarty models have been offered outside of PRS's Private Stock and Core lines.

The three 22-fret models all feature 58/15 'S' pickups with dual volume and push/pull tone controls to offer humbucker and single-coil tonal territory.

S2 McCarty 594 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The S2 McCarty 594, S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut, and S2 McCarty 594 Thinline all feature mahogany necks with bound rosewood fretboards, as well as the PRS zinc two-piece bridge and vintage-style tuners.

S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut (Image credit: PRS Guitars )

S2 McCarty 594 Thinline (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The double and single cut models, sport a maple top and Pattern Vintage neck shape. The S2 McCarty 594 Thinline has a thinner, one-piece, all-mahogany body and a Pattern Thin neck shape.

Let's take a look and listen…

S2 McCarty 594 demo

S2 McCarty 594 Thinline demo

S2 McCarty 594 Singlecut demo

PRS are moving into 2020 with plenty of new models – previous announcements include 45th Anniversary models and pickup upgrades, the new SE lineup and new signature models for Periphery's Mark Holcomb and Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Waring.