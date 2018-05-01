Could you be 2018’s Guitarist of the Year?

Previous Guitarist of the Year winners Guthrie Govan and Dave Kilminster

We’re on the hunt for the best new guitar talent, and if you’re reading this, you’re already one step closer to lifting the trophy and walking away with a prize booty from the top names in guitars.

We’re working alongside our sister titles Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques to find our 2018 Guitarist of the Year, Young Guitarist of the Year (under-16s) and Acoustic Guitarist of the Year, to be announced at our brand-new UK Guitar Show on 29 and 30 September 2018.

Past winners include Guthrie Govan and Roger Waters guitarist Dave Kilminster, so this could well be your springboard to similar guitar greatness!

Entering is easy: upload a video of your playing to YouTube and fill out the entry form below.

While you're there, please tell us where you're from and a bit about yourself. What drew you to the guitar, which styles you favour and what gear you use, for instance.

The top entries will be shortlisted by legendary players Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert and Mark Tremonti, and if we love what you’re doing, we may well feature your video on the site, as well as our social platforms, as part of the build-up to the event.

The best guitarists will be invited to play at our final in September, live from London at the UK Guitar Show, where our winners will be crowned. If you make the cut, you'll need to be able to get to London the weekend of 29 September.

The competition is now officially open so get practising, shooting and uploading today! Good luck!

Enter the competition here!

6 tips for success

We need to see you play! No promo-style band videos please. Keep it tight. Get to the point fast. Our experts are begging to be impressed so 15 minutes of noodling won’t make the grade. Keep it musical. We’re all for fretboard madness and next-level sonics but not at the price of trusty musicality and genuine mastery of multiple techniques. Make it impressive. Go for it. We want to see the full breadth of your skills in as tight a playing package as possible. Just your best video please! Our experts are busy. Don’t make us wade through multiple entries where one would do. Want to enter all three categories? ‘Guitarist’ ‘Young Guitarist’ and ‘Acoustic’ Guitarist of the Year? Yeah! Go for it.

Rules