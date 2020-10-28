Amazon slashes the price of Yamaha's Session Cake portable mixers by more than half – grab a slice while you can

The official Black Friday music deals aren't quite here yet, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest retailers cranking up the deals machine early. If you can't wait until the end of November to pick up a great deal on some new music gear, then here's a cracker for you - Yamaha's Session Cake portable mixers have been reduced by well over half price on Amazon.
Both the Session Cake SC-01 and SC-02 mixers are on offer right now as part of the Amazon Holiday Dash deals and each one is the ideal companion to any musician looking to collaborate in a live, studio or rehearsal environment. The SC-01 is currently $24.99 (usually $58.21), and you can snap up the SC-02 for $34.99 (usually $71.43).
- The best home studio mixers for all budgets
- 12 best audio interfaces for music-making and production
- The best in-ear monitors you can buy right now
Each model allows you to connect multiple sound sources, connect with other Session Cake mixers and control your own mixes.
The SC-01 comes with one input (standard TR, Hi-Z 1/4"), headphone output (stereo 3.5mm), two chain ports (stereo 3.5mm) and an aux input (4-pole 3.5mm).
The SC-02 builds on the '01 with an added microphone input (XLR), left (mono) and right TR/Hi-Z inputs and the same headphone output (stereo 3.5mm), two chain ports (stereo 3.5mm) and an aux input (4-pole 3.5mm) from the SC-01.
Yamaha Session Cake mixer deals
Yamaha Session Cake SC-01 |
Was $58.21, now $24.99
Save $33.22 (57%) on the portable, battery-powered SC-01 mixer from Yamaha, designed to connect with other Session Cake mixers as you jam with friends.View Deal
Yamaha Session Cake SC-02 |
Was $71.43, now $34.99
Save $36.44 (51%) on the portable, battery-powered SC-02 mixer from Yamaha, designed to connect with other Session Cake mixers as you jam with friends.View Deal
Explore more great Black Friday deals
- Everything you need to know about the best Black Friday plugin deals
- Explore our pick of the best Black Friday guitar deals
- Drummers! These are the best Black Friday drum deals
- Lay your hands on the best Black Friday keyboard piano deals
- Browse the latest Sweetwater Black Friday deals
- Explore the Guitar Center Black Friday deals