"This is every last plugin we've ever made": Purafied Audio puts $473 plugin bundle up for $2.38 in response to Guitar Center pricing error

Purafied Audio – the music software company headed up by producer and mix engineer Sam Pura – has dropped one of the most unbelievable discounts on music software we've seen in years, making its entire suite of plugins available for only $2.38. That's a 99% discount on the MSRP of $473.

Purafied Audio's Everything Bundle includes all seven plugins in Purafied's product range, a list that spans hardware-modelled compressors and EQs, amp simulators, room reverbs and Purafied Liquid Death Snare, a virtual instrument described as "the heaviest snare plugin ever released" that captures the hard-hitting sounds of SJC Drums' ultra-rare Beat to Death snare drum.

Also included in the collection are several plugins that emulate key pieces of gear in Pura's Panda Studio, including Micro Limiter, a plugin based on the Alesis Micro Limiter, a budget compressor from the '80s that Pura describes as the "cheapest and most slept-on compressor in the game". Another highlight is DEATHWESTERN, an amp simulator that recreates the gnarly guitar tones used on death metal band SpiritWorld's album of the same name, produced by Pura.

"With The Everything Bundle, you’re equipped with Sam Pura’s most trusted tools, each designed to capture his signature sound and make your production process as seamless as possible," reads a statement on Purafied Audio's website. "From aggressive compression to room-shaking reverbs, this bundle has the versatility to handle any challenge your tracks throw at you. Stop wasting time tweaking endless knobs – dial in the perfect sound instantly and let your creativity take the lead."

A generous discount, to say the least, but Pura's decision to slash the price of his entire product range wasn't motivated exclusively by generosity. The sale was sparked by anger over a recent pricing mishap at retailer Guitar Center which saw Universal Audio's Complete 3 bundle, a software collection that typically retails for $10,995, on sale for $69.30.

After the deal was shared on Reddit, customers unsurprisingly flocked to Guitar Center's website to take advantage of the discount, only to receive an email from the retailer stating that they were unable to fulfil their orders due to a pricing error. Guitar Center's decision not to honour the discount advertised on its website understandably provoked the ire of scores of musicians and producers, prompting Pura to deliver a discount of his own as a show of support.

We're admittedly a little late to the party on this one – the Everything Bundle discount has now been available for over a week after initially being listed as a 24-hour sale. We don't know how much longer this'll last, so if you're curious, head over to Purafied Audio's website today.