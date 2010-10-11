In Pictures: This Week's Drum News
This Week's Drum News
It's been another busy week in the world of drums, so here's our whistle-stop round-up of the latest news on all things percussion. This week we've got a gear special for you with a trio of new products.
TunerFish
Keep your kit sounding tuneful in style with these new TunerFish locks. Available in green, yellow or orange – and shaped like a fish, hence the name – they are available now from Baskey and work by fitting over tension rods, preventing the rod from backing off.
Stagg Cymbals
Stagg has just added a trio of new metals to its armory. The Vintage Bronze thin crashes (available in 14”, 16” and 18” sizes) are made from 80/20 bronze and are hand-hammered.
Paper Jamz
For the drummer that just can’t stop tapping – Paper Jamz presents its digital toy drums. The touch-technology kits come pre-loaded with three rock tunes for you to play along with (ours featured tracks by Hinder and Nickelback) and also feature a freestyle mode. Guitars are also available, so the whole band can get in on the action. www.paperjamz.com.