With up to 50% off everything from guitars to drums, PA systems to keyboards the Musician's Friend Black Friday sale is one your whole band can shop

The Black Friday music deals are kicking off with a bang this year, as Musician's Friend is offering up to 50% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones , acoustic guitars to digital pianos and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday season.

We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of guitar, with the likes of $180 off the ever-popular Fender Player Telecaster Plus and $170 off the extremely versatile PRS SE Silver Sky. It's fair to say if you're a 6-string connoisseur, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about this holiday season.

Musician's Friend Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off

The Musician's Friend Black Friend sale has landed and these deals are as good as any Black Friday offer we've ever seen. Right now, you can bag up to 50% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, Epiphone, Akai, Shure and so much more.

However, it's not all guitar-related savings on offer, there are also deals to be had on the likes of the Alesis Nitro Mesh, which is down from $449 to $299! With a hefty $150 discount, this brilliant kit gives you the full drumming experience for much less. It's one of the best budget e-kits you can buy, providing a realistic feel and robust build quality, now at an even more reasonable price.

If you are looking for an epic keyboard deal, the Roland FANTOM-07 is one of the best deals we've seen. This complete music workstation from Roland is designed to streamline your music creation and play the part of a performance keyboard all in one. It's got a huge $589 discount in the Musician's Friend Black Friday sale and even includes cables, a stand, an expression pedal, and a sustain pedal as part of the package.

Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself and see what other delights are on offer. The sale runs for a limited time, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.