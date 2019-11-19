Black Friday countdown: get the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III for just $299

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

In the run-up to Black Friday, Guitar Center's deals keep coming. Hot on the heels of its $499 Martin acoustics it's got another scorching deal – this time with the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III.

Guitar Center is offering $100 off select finishes of this nicely spec'd LP, which brings the total down to a tasty $299.

Epiphone's spec for dollar ration consistently impresses us, offering superb value for classic designs. And we've especially got our eyes on the Pelham Blue finish included in this pre-Black Friday deal.

The three finishes included in the $299 deal - which you can see above - are Pelham Blue, Ebony and Metallic Gold; the Wine Red and Pacific Blue finishes are down to $349.

(Image credit: Epiphone )

The Traditional Pro-III features a maple veneer-topped mahogany body, mahogany neck with pau ferro fingerboard and Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with coil-split for added tonal versatility.

We can't image a better-appointed Les Paul appearing for this price or less elsewhere in 2019.