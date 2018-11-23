US Black Friday guitar deal: Catch a Line 6 Spider V 240 for just $424

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Gig-ready modelling combos don’t come much more affordable than Line 6’s Spider V 240 240-watt 2x12” - especially at this low, low price.

Pop over to Sam Ash, and you can snare this do-all beast for $424 - that’s $75 off the original asking price.

The Spider V 240 packs 200 amps, cabs and effects, an easy-to-use interface, plus full-range speakers for use with electric and acoustic guitars, and your own music.

For a practice amp that transitions seamlessly to the stage, this is a fine choice.

For a more compact combo - and, accordingly, smaller savings - the Spider V 30 is also available discounted, down to $184 from $199.