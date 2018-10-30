US Black Friday guitar deal: Revolutionise your guitar rig with $100 off IK Multimedia’s iRig Stomp I/O

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Digital-savvy guitarists, especially those who utilise iOS in their rigs, will be keen to snap up a deal on IK Multimedia’s cunning iRig Stomp I/O.

Sam Ash is shaving $100 off the $299 price tag on this one, bringing the total down to $199.

The iRig Stomp I/O integrates with IK’s AmpliTube iPhone and iPad apps, giving you full control over your modelled rig in live and recording scenarios - you can even slide your device into the onboard device bay, while a host of software is included to boot.