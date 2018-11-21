US Black Friday guitar amp deal: Buy a Positive Grid BIAS Head and get a $299 Twin Pedal free

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Positive Grid’s BIAS Head is one of the most cunning amp modellers available, and you’re in for a treat if you pick one up over the holiday season.

From now until 31 December, if you buy a BIAS Head you get a free Twin Pedal of your choice - you can pick between the BIAS Delay Twin, Modulation Twin and Distortion Twin.

That’s an excellent offer indeed - we praised the Amp Match-equipped head as “a well-built, pro-quality head packed with realistic amp sounds”, and getting one of PG’s top-notch Twin Pedals thrown in only sweetens the deal.

The offer is available on the BIAS Head ($1,299) and BIAS Head Preamp ($999) at participating US dealers, including Sweetwater.