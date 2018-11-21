US Black Friday acoustic guitar deal: Save an incredible $351 on the PRS SE Angelus A270E & A265E

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

PRS launched its SE acoustic guitar range to great fanfare this year, and now there are impressive savings to be had on the Angelus A270E and A265E.

Sweetwater is offering a whopping $351 off each of these acoustics, bringing the total to $598 apiece.

Both models boast solid spruce tops, mahogany necks, ebony fingerboards and Fishman electronics.

The difference lies in the tonewood used for the back and sides: koa for the A270E and pau ferro for the A265E.

Whichever one you go for, you’ll be getting an impressive acoustic for the money.