These are the top electronic drum set deals this Prime Day

In the last couple of years, the e-kit market has reached fever pitch, with rising sales and improved functionality and build quality from all the main players. As such, we always keep an extra beady eye out for Prime Day electronic drum set deals.

This year e-kit royalty Roland and Alesis have seen the most tempting deals, with reductions on triggers, and kits from entry to mid-pro level, while there are also a couple of morsels from Simmons that are worth a look below.

The best Prime Day electronic drum set deals

Roland BT-1 Bar Trigger: Was $109.99, now $77.60

With its sleek, curved profile, the Roland BT-1 can be mounted to an acoustic drum, or conveniently nestled amongst the rest of your kit to provide a single-zone playing surface. Use it as a digital percussion pad, electronic snare, cymbal or any other sound, or as a start/stop switch for triggering backing tracks and loops. View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE w/ Amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

Stand out from the crowd with the stylish red special edition of this kit. The bundle comes complete with the 25 watt Simmons DA25 amp, for out loud practice. Use the code rocktober at checkout for 15% off.View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh w/amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

If the red of the Special Edition kit is a step too far, you can get the same bundle, complete with the Simmons DA25 25 watt amp, but with the standard black version of the kit.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV with DA200SB Bundle; was $1499, now $1349

The TD-17KV is a superb offering, feature packed, great sounding and a pleasure to play. Here it's supplied with a Simmons DA200SB Bluetooth monitor that pumps out 200 watts at full throttle.View Deal

Simmons SD200 with Mesh Snare - 15% off

Use the code rocktober at checkout to get 15% to grab this basic entry level kit with tensionable 8” mesh snare pad for just $238!View Deal

Simmons SD1200 ekit - save $150

This is a serious offering from Simmons, and reduced from its normal $1k asking price - use rocktober coupon code at checkout. There are mesh pads throughout and 50 preset, plus 25 user kit slots. View Deal

