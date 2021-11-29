This is the biggest Cyber Monday looper pedal deal in Europe right now

The best looper pedals are always hugely popular with guitarists, and the TC Electronic Ditto series hit the sweet spot for simplicity and quality for us. This Ditto Jam X2 Looper brings an innovative BeatSense feature as well that many players will find extremely useful. Thomann's price is also the best deal we've found today on a looper.

was TC Electronic Ditto Jam X2 was £109/$129 now £75/€89

An already excellent looper gets the innovative Responsive BeatSense technology that adapts your loop to the beat to lock in with the band, making this a perfect looper for beginners or anyone looking to enhance their parts with new layers.

The Responsive BeatSense technology of the Ditto Jam X2 can adjust the tempo of any loop you record to the beat via two integrated microphones that track any rhythmic element they hear to capture the tempo.

It's a great addition to an already impressive looper for Thomann's £75 / €89 Cyber Monday offer. Unlimited overdubs with record/play and record/dub modes let your imagination run wild with tracks. We really like the two footswitches layout here too; splitting the loop and stop functions makes this a more intuitive looper for us.

Check it out over at Thomann.