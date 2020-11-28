The Black Friday 2020 iPad deals are still here, with more models now available

We saw some decent deals on iPads on Black Friday, with stores offering some pretty chunky savings on Apple's much-loved tablets. And the good news is that if you're a musician who's thinking of upgrading - or perhaps you're planning on buying your first iPad - there are still bargains to be had.

There are plenty of reasons to consider an iPad, of course - it has a great range of DAWs, synths, effects and other apps that you won't find anywhere other than on iOS.

Whether you’re looking to save on the standard iPad or the Air - which we think hits a real sweet spot for music makers - you can pick up an Apple tablet for a great price this weekend, and now the flagship Pro version has been discounted, too. You can find your perfect iPad below.

US iPad deals

2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the cheapest possible deal on a 2020 'standard' iPad then this might just be it. A $50 dollar saving is definitely not to be sniffed at if you can live with the 32GB of storage.View Deal

2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 128GB: $429.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

If you can push the budget a little bit, this is the entry-level iPad we'd go for - 128GB gives you plenty of room for manoeuvre when it comes to installing all those music-making apps that you're inevitably going to buy. And $70 is an excellent saving. View Deal

$350 saving on an iPad Pro 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 64GB: $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

A really nice saving - $350, to be precise - on this third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE). It might be the previous generation, but it still packs in the excellent A12X processor and will deliver the music-making goods for plenty of time to come. You can also save on the 256GB version. 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 256GB: $1,299 $949View Deal

UK iPad deals

2020 iPad Air, 10.9-inch, 64GB: £ 579 £559 at Amazon

OK, it's only a £20 saving, but the 2020 iPad Air has the very latest A14 Bionic chip and represents a great balance between price and power for the iPad musician. You can also save £20 on the 256GB version, which is down to £709.View Deal

2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 128GB: £429 £409 at Amazon

UK folks can save £20 on the larger capacity version of the vanilla iPad - it's definitely worth forking out for this one rather than the 32GB version if you're a musician. It's still available in silver.View Deal

