The best Cyber Monday guitar tuner deals

Top tuning pedals and clip-on tuners at Cyber Monday/Black Friday prices

However boring it may seem, the humble tuner remains one of the most essential tools for electric guitaracoustic guitar and bass guitar players - not only does it help you tune up your own instrument, it ensures you're in tune with the rest of the band, too. 

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab one, and we've filleted the best deals for you below.

The best Cyber Monday guitar tuner deals

Peterson StroboStomp HD Pedal Tuner: now only $99!
Featuring multi-modal functionality, the StroboStomp is an impressively accurate stompbox tuner, with a bright display - perfect for live use View Deal

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner: now only $14.99!
Featuring a highly sensitive piezo sensor and large multi-color display, the Equinox allows you to accurately tune in both dimly lit and noisy environments by using your instrument's vibrations.View Deal

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: was $149, now $99
Here's a nice little bundle including the TU-3 Chromatic Tuner, the PSB-120 power unit, a seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks, all at a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Snark Super Snark HZ: was $39.99, now $19.99
Now available at half-price, this tuner from Snark has ridiculously precise 1Hz tuning accuracy. View Deal

