Black Friday guitar deals 2020: The best savings on guitars, effects, amps, accessories and more

Yes, it's that time of year again, and the Black Friday music deals are just over the horizon. If you're in the market for some new gear, there will be loads of fantastic Black Friday guitar deals to snap up in the coming weeks - whether you want a new electric guitar, a guitar tuner or a set of acoustic guitar strings. From now until Black Friday itself, we'll be sharing the very best ones right here.

When it comes to guitar deals, there are always big savings to be had at this time of year. Whether you’re after a great Black Friday electric guitar deal on a new Stratocaster, you're hunting for some ace Black Friday guitar pedal bargains for your pedalboard or you're finally ready to grab that sweet new guitar amp you've been hanging on for.

Based on previous experience, many of the Black Friday guitar deals we'll be sharing here will sell out fast. We'll keep this hub up-to-date around the clock, but if you spot a good deal you might want to act fast!

Recording? Check out the best Black Friday plugin deals

Merry riffmas! These are the best gifts for guitar players

Black Friday guitar deals: Early deals to shop now

Sweetwater's Beat The Rush event

Whether you're after a sub-$35 stocking fillers for the guitarist in your life, or a great guitar audio interface up to $500 for yourself, these early deals at Sweetwater are a sign of great things to come in the Black Friday guitar sales.View Deal

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon

Save big on guitars, effects, amps, basses and more! This sale has been running throughout October, and ends on the 28th. If you've not checked it out yet, now is the time to explore.View Deal

Rocktober at Musician's Friend - Save up to 20%

Use the code Rocktober at checkout on selected products to claim up to 20% off the asking price. Could these be Black Friday guitar deal beaters?View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Black Friday FAQ

Officially, Black Friday takes place on Friday 27th November. That's when a lot of the biggest and best deals will go live, sure, but experience tells us that the bargains will start appearing much earlier than that. October is almost over, but we've already seen some brands offering sneak peaks at their Black Friday offerings, and you can rest assured that once November arrives we'll be firmly into deals season.

Our advice? If you spot an early Black Friday guitar deal that takes your fancy, don't sleep on it as it may well not stick around until Black Friday itself.

Black Friday guitar deals: Cyber Monday FAQ

Once Black Friday is over, that doesn't mean that the deals stop coming. Some Black Friday guitar deals might hang around over the weekend after the big day, but then on Monday 30th November, attention will turn to Cyber Monday. Often the Cyber Monday guitar deals are just as strong as those doing the rounds on Black Friday, so don't give up hope if you miss out.

Black Friday guitar deals: Where to find the best deals

We're expecting big things from Sweetwater , Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, Sam Ash and Pro Audio Star this year. If you haven’t already, sign up to the mailing list of your favorite music shops so you get notified on the best deals first.

And don't forget that online retailers like Amazon and Walmart also sell loads of music gear, particular when it comes to accessories and guitars for beginners, so keep an eye out for Walmart and Amazon Black Friday guitar deals too.

If that sounds like a lot to keep an eye on, believe us, it really is! That's why you can rely on the MusicRadar team to hunt down all the best Black Friday guitar deals and publish them right here.

If you're in the market for new guitar gear, we’d highly recommend you bookmark this page.

Black Friday guitars deals: How to prepare

Draw up a Black Friday guitar wishlist, beginning with what you actually need as opposed to what you just want. That way you can avoid getting caught up in GAS-powered deal mania, spending all your cash and ending up with a practice room filled with guitar gear you simply won’t use.

Take a look at your favorite guitar brands and see what fits the bill. Had your eye on some new gear for a couple of years? It could be due a price-drop ready for the big Black Friday guitar sale.

What do you want out of your guitar journey next year? Maybe a new acoustic guitar could open up new paths, or a new fuzz pedal could gie your sound the boost it needs? Or maybe, just maybe, what you really need is that new electric guitar and guitar amp combo for a totally fresh start.

Don't forget to use our expert buyer's guides and reviews to help you make your decisions, too.

Best Black Friday guitar deals: 2019 highlights

The Black Friday guitar deals below all did the rounds in 2019. They are no longer available, but this list gives you an idea of what to expect this year.

2019 Black Friday electric guitar deals

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

SOLD OUT Ibanez AZ242FTSG now $899.99| $400 off

Our favourite Ibanez deal yet – the AZ Series was only launched last year to widespread acclaim and this is an absolutely stunning example at a genuinely great price. AZ roasted maple neck and fretboard, Gotoh locking machine heads, stainless steel frets, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups and dyna-MIX switching style. What a spec for $899! View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird now $599| $300 off

When this guitar was released it retailed at $899 so this is a real steal for a limited edition model – only 900 have been made – and this is an exceptionally good one. AAA flame maple top, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and the nice touch of Sprague Orange Drop capacitors on the tone controls just like the man himself. View Deal

Hagstrom Super Swede in Vintage Sunburst now $399| $335 off

Stand out from the crowd with this Swedish design classic at a crazy discount. This is Hagstrom's flagship model with Custom 58 Alnico pickups boasting flexibility via coil-splits. Hagstrom’s H-Expander truss rod and Resinator fretboard gives added flexibility. View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699 , now $549

This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.View Deal

Squier Bullet Telecaster Ltd Ed Surf Green $129.99

If you're going to start playing, you should do it in style – look no further than this Tele in a finish that's a classic. Rock, blues, country or jazz – this guitar will get you there. View Deal

Squier Bullet Telecaster Ltd Ed Lake Placid Blue $129.99

If you're going to start playing, you should do it in style – look no further than this Tele in a finish that's a classic. Rock, blues, country or jazz – this guitar will get you there. View Deal

Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99

This immense, Misha Mansoor-designed axe is a stunning piece of equipment. Don’t miss your chance to get one with this top Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

This superb Stratocaster features an HSS pickup configuration and a highly distinctive fretboard. Add in the guitar's eye-catching quilt maple finish and you have a truly covetable take on Fender’s iconic design.View Deal

2019 Black Friday guitar pedal deals

Choose two TC Electronic pedals for $75 @Guitar Center

Mix and match from your choice of 16 TC Electronic effects pedals. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever FX you crave, you'll find something that floats your boat with this unmissable Cyber Monday guitar effects deal.

View Deal

KHDK No. 1 Overdrive: was $199, now $69 at ProAudioStar

This roaring dirtbox is one of the highlights of the Kirk Hammett-fronted pedal company's range, utilizing a pair of gain stages to produce a rich, harmonic overdrive - and a $130 discount makes this a damn-near essential purchase.View Deal

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center

One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects

There are five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the Sweetwater sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It's not just Friedman pedals lining up for discount, you can also pick up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You don't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 will score you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 will get you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good deal.View Deal

Pigtronix Tremvelope: was $199, now $99 at Sweetwater

One of the most advanced tremolo pedals on the market, the Tremvelope utilizes a volume-triggered envelope to shape the wobble, with a smooth, natural response - and now it's got a cool half-price offer to boot.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159.95

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal

2019 Black Friday guitar amp deals

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.View Deal

Get the highly regarded Fender Bassbreaker for only $549

Packing a Celestion 1x12 speaker, lots of neat features for studio guitarists and a wonderful tone, this combo is a great choice – and you can now get this limited-edition model for $200 less than usual. Bargain!View Deal

2019 Black Friday acoustic guitar deals

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299.99 at Musician's Friend

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone. All things considered, 20% off the usual price is an excellent deal.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE all-mahogany concert acoustic-electric

Fender's entry-level acoustics are some of the very best we've played and this is a guitar will go the distance with you. It's also stage-ready with Fishman electronics and a cutaway design for easier fret access. View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $119.99

This is a great place to start your guitar journey. At this price, the F335 may be too good to ignore with its laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate.View Deal

2019 Black Friday guitar accessory deals