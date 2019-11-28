The best Black Friday beginner guitar deals right now – including Fender and Epiphone

15% off at Musician's Friend for Thanksgiving
Musician's Friend Thanksgiving extra saving
Save 15% at Musician's Friend today only on qualifying spends $99+
View Deal
15% off at Guitar Center for Thanksgiving
Guitar Center Thanksgiving saving
Save 15% at Guitar Center today only on qualifying products
View Deal
Here's our pick of the very best Black Friday beginner guitar deals right now
Squier Bullet Telecaster limited edition electric guitar in Surf Green: save $50 at Musician's Friend
Squier Bullet Telecaster Ltd Ed Surf Green $129.99
If you're going to start playing, you should do it in style – look no further than this Tele in a finish that's a classic. Rock, blues, country or jazz – this guitar will get you there. View Deal
Squier Bullet Telecaster limited edition electric guitar in Lake Placid Blue: save $50 at Guitar Center
Squier Bullet Telecaster Ltd Ed Lake Placid Blue $129.99
If you're going to start playing, you should do it in style – look no further than this Tele in a finish that's a classic. Rock, blues, country or jazz – this guitar will get you there. View Deal
Fender FA-135CE all-mahogany concert acoustic-electric guitar: save $50 at Guitar Center
Fender FA-135CE all-mahogany concert acoustic-electric
Fender's entry-level acoustics are some of the very best we've played and this is a guitar will go the distance with you. It's also stage-ready with Fishman electronics and a cutaway design for easier fret access. View Deal
Epiphone Hummingbird PRO electro acoustic guitar in Ebony: save $69.01 at Musician's Friend
Epiphone Hummingbird PRO electro acoustic guitar
Many musical legends have played Hummingbirds, so this is a great place to start your acoustic journey. The Shadow ePerformer preamp will give you a great plugged in sound. View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul SL Player Pack in Heritage Cherry Sunburst: save $40 at Musician's Friend
Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack in Heritage Cherry Sunburst
Everything you need to start playing electric guitar for a fantastic price: Epiphone Les Paul SL guitar, Epiphone Electar-10 Amp and accessories inc tuner, strap, picks and guitar lessons.
View Deal
Disney/Pixar Coco x Cordoba acoustic guitar: save $50 at Musician's Friend
Disney/Pixar Coco x Cordoba Acoustic Guitar Natural
Save $50: Just like Coco's guitar in the Pixar modern classic, this fun, travel-size nylon-string guitar is great for children. The soft nylon strings are ideal for small hands.
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Black Friday deals every day
- Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on music gear
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear
- Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops
- Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on
- PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software
- Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!
- Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles