Soundtoys' Tremolator plugin is free until the end of the month

We're pretty fond of Soundtoys' plugins anyway, but we love them even more when they're free. And, for a limited time, that's exactly the deal with Tremolator: this tremolo and auto-gate processor can be yours for nothing until November 30.

Tremolator emulates the tremolo effect that you'll find in various pieces of classic hardware, including the Fender Vibrolux guitar amp and Wurlitzer electric piano. However, you also get dynamic control of speed and depth, so that the tremolo can respond to the music, and MIDI sync so that the effect can be locked to tempo.

Then there's the Rhythm Editor, which enables you to write custom patterns and turns Tremolator into an auto-gate processor. This leaves us with a plugin that's both vintage effect and modern remix tool.

You can download Tremolator now from the Soundtoys website. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac and requires you to have an iLok account, though not a hardware dongle.

