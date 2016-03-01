New tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2016)
AudioThing Hand Clapper
It's been another busy month for our tech team, with a treasure trove of gear passing through their hands.
Here, we take a look back at all of the hardware and software that was reviewed on the site in February, starting with a round of applause for Hand Clapper from AudioThing...
“At this price, Hand Clapper is a winner.”
4.5 out of 5
Sample Magic Magic AB 2
“We're a bit surprised by the price rise since v1 (thankfully the upgrade is a very reasonable tenner), but Magic AB 2 still qualifies as an excellent, if not essential, studio solution.”
4 out of 5
Wave Alchemy Mutate
“Mutate's engine is thoroughly usable and flexible enough to get the job done, while the soundbank is a versatile source of interesting and edgy sounds, with an emphasis on bass and EDM flavours.”
4 out of 5
kiloHearts Multipass
“A huge and powerful modular setup giving a vast array of sounds, Multipass is a fun, easy-to-use effects processing monster.”
4.5 out of 5
MeldaProduction MXXX
“The pricing structure may deter some, but if you have the cash, there's practically no processing job MXXX isn't more than up to.”
4.5 out of 5
iZotope Ozone 7
“With its new Vintage modules, IRC 4 Maximizer mode and clever Codec Preview feature, Ozone 7 makes genuinely effective mastering easier than ever.”
5 out of 5
LiquidSonics Reverberate 2
“A sonically impressive, flexible and intuitive convolution reverb that offers an expensive sound and potential-packed Fusion-IR technology at a great price.”
4.5 out of 5
LSR Audio VLB 902 De-esser
“A flawless recreation of one of the best de-essers ever made, VLB 902 gets the job done with no mess or fuss.”
4.5 out of 5
Kilpatrick Audio Phenol
“Fun and well-constructed, it's sure to engage experienced modular users and novices alike.”
4.5 out of 5
Riva Audio Turbo X
“It's not cheap, but it is worth trying if you want a quality portable speaker.”
4 out of 5
IK Multimedia iRig Pro DUO
“It's not going to feature the sexiest-sounding preamps, but as a utility for your music-making toolbox, then £149 is a bargain you cannot ignore.”
5 out of 5
Rhythmic Robot Emulator II OMI Universe of Sounds: Vol 2
“Not for everyone, but brilliantly retro, and well worth exploring.”
4 out of 5
Sample Magic Bloq
“Good value, plenty of instant gratification fun, but with useful and easily accessible editing.”
4.5 out of 5
Moog Mother-32 Synthesizer
“Moog delivers an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis.”
4.5 out of 5
Pioneer DJM-S9
“With an amazing build and killer features, now the best high-end, two-channel battle mixer out there.”
4.5 out of 5
Tascam DP-24SD Digital Portastudio
“The DP-24SD is a compact, solid and reliable unit, ideal for tracking, and it's now cheaper than ever.”
4.5 out of 5
Tegeler Audio Vari Tube Recording Channel
“The VTRC-1 is a great channel strip at a sensible price. If you are in the market for one and you like the sound of valves it's well worth checking out.”
4 out of 5
