Sample Magic Bloq review

Good value, plenty of instant gratification fun, but with useful and easily accessible editing.

Sample Magic is a well-regarded purveyor of Dance and Electronica-flavoured sample packs.

Bloq sees it distill all this knowledge into virtual instrument form. It comes in two parts - drums and synths - with each available as a Kontakt 5 instrument, Ableton 9 racks or Logic Pro X presets for EXS-24 and Ultrabeat.

What you get is over 7,000 samples taken from an array of the tastiest gear from the last 40 years processed through high-end outboard gear.

In Kontakt, this means that you have the full range of sequencing and processing options afforded by its extremely flexible synth engine and all presented within a suitably retro-styled interface.

Synths are an editable selection of very usable bass, pads, leads and more. Drums include kit presets which can be mixed up and tweaked heavily for your own flavours.