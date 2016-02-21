Riva Audio Turbo X review

It's not cheap, but it is worth trying if you want a quality portable speaker.

At £300 Riva Audio's Turbo X certainly isn't one of the cheaper bluetooth speakers on the market, yet it definitely offers power and quality for the price.

It's one of the loudest portable speakers we've tried, and offers a surprisingly full sound, bearing in mind its relatively portable size and weight.

There's a handy USB port on the rear too, which allows you to charge a smartphone or tablet on the go.

It's splashproof, which is reassuring if you want to take it out and take advantage of the 26-hour battery life.