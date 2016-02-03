Wave Alchemy Mutate review

Mutate's engine is thoroughly usable and flexible enough to get the job done, while the soundbank is a versatile source of interesting and edgy sounds, with an emphasis on bass and EDM flavours.

A refreshingly simple proposition, this Kontakt 5/Player library comprises two separate instrument types - Designed Presets and Raw Waveforms, each with its own presets - powered by 3.7GB of samples grabbed from a hybrid analogue/digital Eurorack modular synth setup.

The Raw Waveforms NKI features three main oscillators, each of which can load one of 42 multisampled waveforms, and a sub-oscillator with five available waves; while Designed Presets offers 142 looped multisamples of programmed patches, with filtering and modulation cooked in, and controls for start point offset and randomisation.

The three-page scripted interface for both incorporates filtering, distortion, modulation and unison, plus a powerful 14-lane, 32-step sequencer for modulation of a fixed set of parameters (pitch, filter cutoff, effects, etc), and Modulation (Flanger, Phase or Chorus), Reverb and Delay effects.