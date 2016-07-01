New tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2016)
Tracktion Corporation Tracktion 7
This month our tech team has put a fine selection of software and hardware releases under the microscope, with all manner of instruments and effects being appraised. Here, we look back on everything that was reviewed on MusicRadar in June 2016, starting with Tracktion 7.
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Fantastic value and highly creative, but not necessarily the DAW to turn to for serious mixing work.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tracktion Corporation Tracktion 7
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audiority TS-1 Transient Shaper
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A versatile and creative transient-shaping tool, TS-1's two modes and soft clipping algorithm help it find its own niche.”
FULL REVIEW: Audiority TS-1 Transient Shaper
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Big Fish Audio Cyborg
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An impressive package of sounds badly let down by some frustrating flaws.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Big Fish Audio Cyborg
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AudioThing Speaker
MusicRadar's Verdict
“You'll find yourself reaching for Speaker time and time again as both a quick fix for overly clean instrumentation and an overt special effect.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Speaker
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Backpullver Vatanator
MusicRadar's Verdict
“At this price, could find a place in anyone's iPad studio workflow.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Backpullver Vatanator
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Dotec-Audio DeeFat
MusicRadar's Verdict
“As a zero-effort dynamics solution DeeFat is well worth checking out.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dotec-Audio DeeFat
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Aston Microphones Spirit
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Spirit is in C414 all-rounder territory, with its switchable polar patterns, a good balance of smooth low-end and detailed upper regions.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aston Microphones Spirit
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
iZotope VocalSynth Plug-In
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A wealth of instant vocal processing power in an easy- to-use package – and all for a very reasonable price. A big thumbs up.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope VocalSynth Plug-In
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sonokinetic Sotto
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An excellent library that is fun to play and use, and all the better for its subtle musical approach.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonokinetic Sotto
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Audio Imperia Klavier Red Planet Piano
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A solid Kontakt debut from Audio Imperia.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Imperia Klavier Red Planet Piano
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Spitfire Audio Joey Santiago
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A fittingly impressive library for a superb player.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Joey Santiago
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dreadbox Modular G-System
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A solid system with some quirks that can be both alluring and frustrating. It won't please everyone, but it covers quite a bit of ground.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dreadbox Modular G-System
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Moog Model 15 App
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An excellent recreation, the Model 15 App brings the raw sound quality of a vintage analogue synth to iOS users for a great price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Model 15 App
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
XILS-Lab StiX Virtual x0x Drum Machine
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If you love the sound of synthesized drums but like to humanise sound creation, this is one of the best drum machines out there.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-Lab StiX Virtual x0x Drum Machine
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Brainworx bx_panEQ
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Corrective and creative, bx_panEQ is a real must-have.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Brainworx bx_panEQ
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
ACME Audio Opticom XLA-3
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Every DAW set-up needs at least one compressor that inhabits this world, and this is one of the best we have ever tried.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ACME Audio Opticom XLA-3
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dave Smith Instruments OB-6
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Has the essential Oberheim character/signature, crossed with DSI's sonic DNA – it sounds tight/modern with a nod to vintage Oberheims.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments OB-6
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Inear Display Incipit
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An easy-to-use, highly characterful and effective sound design plugin for the best of us... and the rest of us!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Inear Display Incipit
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
iZotope Mobius Filter
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Mobius Filter is very specific in what it does, but what it does is awesome, and is endlessly (pun intended) useful as a treatment for all manner of sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Mobius Filter
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware PSP stompDelay
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A near faultless, ridiculously versatile delay with a fabulous sound at a steal of a price. We're blown away!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP stompDelay
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)