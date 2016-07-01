New tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2016)

This month our tech team has put a fine selection of software and hardware releases under the microscope, with all manner of instruments and effects being appraised. Here, we look back on everything that was reviewed on MusicRadar in June 2016, starting with Tracktion 7.

MusicRadar's Verdict

“Fantastic value and highly creative, but not necessarily the DAW to turn to for serious mixing work.”

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)