Audio Imperia Klavier Red Planet Piano review

Audio Imperia is a collective of composers, sound designers and developers with a clear leaning toward trailer music.

Klavier is the first Kontakt release from their Private Stock collection and, while it's based around a heavily multi-sampled piano, post-production sound design takes things into much less obvious territory.

In fact Klavier comes in two versions - Gravitas Piano, combining the piano with sound design manipulations, and Red Planet Piano, adding electric guitar to the piano elements.

There is a substantial saving in buying the two as a bundle. For us, the clear winner here is Gravitas, with its potential for a broader range of tones, and applicability to more genres.