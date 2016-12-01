New tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2016)

As usual, the best new music tech products have been given the once over by MusicRadar's reviewers this month.

Here's a look at everything our tech team took a look at during November. Up first, Universal Audio's Ampeg B-15N.

MusicRadar's verdict

"It may not deliver all the bass tones you need, but B-15N beautifully captures that classic retro sound, transforming your clean DI into something totally mix-ready."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Ampeg B-15N

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)