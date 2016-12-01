New tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2016)
Universal Audio Ampeg B-15N
As usual, the best new music tech products have been given the once over by MusicRadar's reviewers this month.
Here's a look at everything our tech team took a look at during November. Up first, Universal Audio's Ampeg B-15N.
MusicRadar's verdict
"It may not deliver all the bass tones you need, but B-15N beautifully captures that classic retro sound, transforming your clean DI into something totally mix-ready."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Ampeg B-15N
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
112dB Cascade
MusicRadar's verdict
"It might not be the gamechanger it thinks it is, but Cascade is a synth that lovers of hefty pads and animated textures should try out."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 112dB Cascade
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Eiosis e2deeser
MusicRadar's verdict
"Hardcore audio nerds might bemoan its lack of deep control, but for those more interested in transparency, workflow and results, e2deesser is a gift from the gods."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eiosis e2deesser
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Unfiltered Audio Fault
MusicRadar's verdict
"A unique multieffect plugin that merges its three processors into a single cohesive tool with style and ingenuity."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio Fault
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments Komplete 11
MusicRadar's verdict
"For newcomers to Komplete, Komplete 11 Ultimate still stands as the biggest bargain around."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete 11
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves and Infected Mushroom Pusher
MusicRadar's verdict
"Sounding more expensive than it actually is, Pusher adds punch, polish and power to almost anything – just don't get heavy-handed with those enhancement knobs."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves and Infected Mushroom Pusher
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio Manley Voxbox
MusicRadar's verdict
"An excellent emulation of some top-flight hardware, Voxbox has enough applications to make its price tag worthwhile."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Manley Voxbox
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments Form
MusicRadar's verdict
"Form is a fabulous new synth for sound designers and experimentalists."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Form
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia KeyStep Controller
MusicRadar's verdict
"With lots of functionality and flexibility packed into a convenient and affordable package, the KeyStep gets a big thumbs-up."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia KeyStep Controller
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Focusrite Scarlett 18i8
MusicRadar's verdict
"The second generation 18i8 has increased preamp performance, extended sample rate compatibility and a better overall sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 2nd Gen
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Moog Minimoog Model D
MusicRadar's verdict
"While bringing back all the characteristic sound of the original Minimoog, Moog has simultaneously added some elegant modifications."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Minimoog Model D
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nord Drum 3P
MusicRadar's verdict
"The integrated pads combined with sequencing in the Nord Beat app make this the ideal do-it-all drum tool."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Drum 3P
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha Montage 8
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Montage is a uniquely powerful sound design and live performance machine, though beware of the often-overwhelming depth!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Montage 8
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai Dark Parallax
MusicRadar's verdict
"An excellent package full of sublime sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Dark Parallax
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai Urban Roulette
MusicRadar's verdict
"The quality is generally high and there's a lot of useful fodder/starting points to inspire tracks."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Urban Roulette
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)