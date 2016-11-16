Akai Urban Roulette review

The quality is generally high and there's a lot of useful fodder/starting points to inspire tracks.

This pack (made in collaboration with MVP loops) gives you a whole host of sounds, kits and loops for contemporary/urban/Hip-Hop music production.

The one-shots include some nice upfront/effected claps, crisp hats, warm rides and crashes alongside some dark/grungy electronic and acoustic kicks and up-to-the-minute tight/punchy snares with filtering, triggered chops/fills and sometimes reverbed tails.

There's also plenty of sweet-sounding guitar, Rhodes, piano, strings, bass and pad loops/hits/chords, which are in the main only subtly processed, allowing you room to twist them into whatever your productions require.

To top things off, there's a good range of dramatic SFX and transition sounds for using in drops/breaks, along with some useful percussion sounds (shakers, tambourines, triangles) and a few nice sampled drum fills and vox hits to spice things up further. The quality is generally high and there's a lot of useful fodder/starting points to inspire tracks.