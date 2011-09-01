New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2011)
EastWest Ministry Of Rock 2 (€335)
We’ve collated the latest synths, plug-ins, keyboards, apps, mics, monitors and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music and Total Guitar’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 168/169, Future Music issue 243, Guitarist issue 345 and Total Guitar issue 218 and published on MusicRadar throughout August.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: EastWest’s Ministry Of Rock 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A well-executed and sensibly priced library that deserves a place among rock royalty.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Ministry of Rock 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Nomad Factory Echoes ($129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flavoursome, flexible vintage delay unit..”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nomad Factory Echoes
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Image-Line FL Studio Mobile (£8.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“No editable synths or custom sample-based instruments makes FL Studio Mobile a poor cousin.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line FL Studio Mobile
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Clavia Nord Stage 2 HA88 (£3399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A huge upgrade, cementing its status as the most authentic stage piano/organ/synth available.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Clavia Nord Stage 2 HA88
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Roland Jupiter-80 (£2939)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We'd love more sliders but this is expressive sonic power. It sounds amazing and inspires creativity.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Jupiter-80
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Yamaha TNR-i (£13.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Your chance to finally get with the Tenori program. Cheap, fun and mind-wideningly inspiring.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha TNR-i
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Peavey Revalver Mk III.V (£191)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Quality tones in software with plenty of tweakability.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Revalver Mk III.V
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 345)
Boss Micro BR BR-80 Digital Recorder (£235)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Yes, you can take your pick from much cheaper multi-track apps for your phone, but when you see just how much functionality Boss has squeezed into this pocket-sized plastic casing, we reckon the BR‑80 could be a smarter call for your idea-recording needs.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss Micro BR BR-80 Digital Recorder
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 218)
Adam Audio A7X Active Monitors (£899)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the best monitors on the market. The A7X beats the original in almost every way.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Adam Audio A7X Active Monitors
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Neve Portico 5042 Tape Emulator (£1516)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A subtle and addictive weapon that artfully combines simplicity with superb audio quality.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Neve Designs Portico 5042 Tape Emulator
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Apogee Duet 2 (£445)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With improved sound, I/O and design, Duet is a worthy update to Apogee's original.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apogee Duet 2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
SubtleNoiseMaker Cacophonator II (€260)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can cope with its unpredictable nature, the Cacophonator can make great sounds.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubtleNoiseMaker Cacophonator II
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
TC Helicon VoiceLive 2 (£665)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An inspiring collection of effects designed for, but not limited to, live vocal performance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC-Helicon VoiceLive 2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
SE Electronics RN17 (£1139)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A distinctly natural and detailed mic that will produce great results whatever the session.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SE Electronics RN17
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Waves Kramer MPX Master Tape ($200)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Warmth, character and flexibility - MPX is a great choice for those seeking a classic sound.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Kramer MPX Master-Tape plug-in
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Native Instruments Session Strings Pro (€299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Matching versatility and classy sound to reasonable price - SSP is truly excellent.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Session Strings Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 243)
Dada Life Sausage Fattener ($29)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“File this one under 'essential'.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dada Life Sausage Fattener
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Native Instruments VC 2A (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The signature sound is there in abundance - it's just a shame you can't use it independently of the Guitar Rig shell.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments VC 2A
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Quik Quak Pitchwheel 4 (£50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While not essential, PitchWheel is a pretty unique proposition and one that QuikQuak has pulled off nicely.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: QuikQuak Pitchwheel 4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 168)
Cakewalk Z3TA+ 2 (£69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid update sees this seasoned synth back in action. A welcome return.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk Z3TA+ 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
GForce impOSCar 2 (€167)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Don't be fooled by the name, for impOSCar goes far beyond mere mimicry to deliver GForce's own synthetic vision.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GForce impOSCar 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
XILS-lab Synthix (€169)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An emulation of a classic synth, but with a character all its own. Bring your waders, though - this thing is deep!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab Synthix
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Sugar Bytes Turnado (€139)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Turnado is fun, immediate and inspires creativity. For wild effects on tap, there's little to touch it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Turnado
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Slate Digital Virtual Console Collection (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Four console types, time-saving grouping features and a splendid sound make VCC a must-try for all serious mix engineers.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Virtual Console Collection
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
