New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2015)
Modor NF-1
We've had a bumper crop of music tech reviews on the site throughout June, including plugins, virtual instruments, hardware synths and all manner of other products.
All of the reviews featured in this gallery were published on the site last month and originally featured in the pages of our sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music. First up, it's Modor's NF-1 synth...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The NF-1 is well-built and hands-on and its sound engine is powerful and versatile."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sinevibes Drift
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fun and occasionally useful tool, Drift isn't one of Sinevibes' best, but there's certainly nothing 'wrong' with it."
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kush Audio Electra DSP
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Equalize takes a focussed and extremely powerful approach to EQ that, once understood, becomes second nature."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Positive Grid Bias FX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Quality amp and effects app for your iPad that's packed with tonal options."
4.5 out of 5
LVC-Audio Limited-MAX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Limited-MAX is a flexible master bus limiter that delivers results on a par with the more pricey competition. Impressive!"
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Teenage Engineering Pocket Operators
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Despite some functional annoyances, the Pocket Operators are a lot of fun."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
UAD V8.0 Effect Plug-Ins
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Distortion bundle/Friedman amps can frazzle any sound source, and Wood Works is highly effective."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai Advance 49
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Advance controllers elegantly remove the disconnect between your controller and DAW."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Acon Digital Equalize
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A no-nonsense EQ plugin with an impressive level of control, Equalize will find fans amongst mix surgeons."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio Apollo Thunderbolt 8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"UA's Apollo interfaces were desirable before but they're close to irresistible now."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Rode NTR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fresh take on ribbon mic design, the Rode NTR has many practical applications."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Tracktion Software Corporation Tracktion 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tracktion 6 adds more than enough new stuff to justify the upgrade price, and remains a bargain for anyone looking for a powerful, intuitive cross-platform DAW."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Mackie Mix5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Mix 5 is pretty handy if you just need to blend a few sources, and its main advantage is simply its super compact size."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Softube Transient Shaper
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With two bands of processing elevating it above most of the competition, Transient Shaper comes highly recommended."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Midi Madness 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Perfect for creating experimental tracks/new ideas in existing ones. It gets better the more you tweak."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Mackie Mix8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Overall, Mackie's Mix Series mixers performs very well and at a budget price."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Spitfire Audio Albion IV Uist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If this is what the future of orchestral sample libraries looks like, you'll get no complaints here."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Mackie Mix12FX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Mackie's new mixer offers simple mixing options, excellent build quality and astonishing value."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Acustica AmberEQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"AmberEQ can have an almost magical effect on a mix - if you're able to run enough of them to make it happen."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Midimux and Audiomux
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Essential purchases for iOS-equipped producers."
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
KV331 Audio Synthmaster Player for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Overall, SynthMaster Player is a preset-packed, fun experience."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Plogue Chipspeech
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Clearly a labour of love, chipspeech is a powerful and polished product that's practically impossible to fault."
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AudioThing Frostbite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Affordable, fun, and offering a distinctive and atmospheric sound, you won't regret chilling out with Frostbite."
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)