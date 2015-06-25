Midimux and Audiomux review

Image 1 of 2 Audiomux allows audio to be transferred between an iOS device and a DAW Midimux Audiomux Image 2 of 2 Midimux offers similar features to Audiomux, but with MIDI interfacing Midimux

Audiomux (and it's sister product Midimux) were mentioned heavily in our recent iOS music making feature, and with very good reason.

"It might not sound sexy on paper, but it really unlocks the potential of all those great iOS-based synths and effects processors"

These two tools, which come from Zerodebug, the developer behind the excellent Live controller TouchAble, are game-changers in the iOS music making realm.

Audiomux and Midimux allow audio and MIDI data respectively to be transferred between an iOS device and a DAW by creating virtual ports (Audiomux requires Audiobus to work too.)

This might not sound so sexy on paper, but it really unlocks the potential of all those great iOS-based synths and effects processors, effectively allowing them to be used just like plug-ins in your DAW.