New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2014)
Cerberus Audio Epoch
MusicRadar's sister publications Computer Music and Future Music review the best new music tech gear on a monthly basis.
In this gallery we've collected all of the hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plugin and synth reviews posted throughout January.
All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 199/200 and Future Music issue 273/274, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up, the Cerberus Audio Epoch...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Once you get your head around Epoch, its unique combination of compression and tonal shaping will have you hooked."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cerberus Audio Epoch review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Novation Launchkey Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cheap, cheerful and with a few perks, the Launchkey Mini works well but doesn't inspire confidence in terms of build quality."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launchkey Mini review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Sonimus SonEQ Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An impressive, affordable hybrid EQ that successfully jigsaws together a series of classic-inspired components."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonimus SonEQ Pro review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Ohm Force Ohm Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While its operation as a DAW is basic, we're hugely enthusiastic about this ground- breaking online collaboration platform."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ohm Force Ohm Studio review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Klanghelm SDRR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"SDRR is a no-brainer! It sounds phenomenal, offers a broad range of sonic colours and is so cheap it's criminal."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Klanghelm SDRR review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Cymatic Audio LR16
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great way of capturing your live gigs. Just add band and talent."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cymatic Audio LR16 review
Propellerhead Parsec
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This spectral synth proves to be another worthy addition to the Reason Rack."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Parsec review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Inear Display BowEcho
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"BowEcho is an absolutely bonkers plugin, capable of darkly beautiful and terrifyingly horrific things in equal measure, and at this price, it shouldn't go unmissed by any producer of electronic music."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Inear Display BowEcho review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Arturia iSEM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"iSEM is brilliantly and respectfully realised, and sounds truly gorgeous; and with AudioBus and Inter-App Audio also on the feature list, it's a must-have for any iPad musician."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia iSEM review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Toontrack Metal! EZX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We can't think of a better library of metal-orientated multisampled drums at any price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Metal! EZX review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
UVI Urban Suite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The sheer volume of samples involved and presets programmed is impressive, and it'll take us a long time to run out of uses for them. One of UVI's best yet, no question."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Urban Suite review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
EastWest Complete Composers Collection 2 Gold Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A comprehensive range of inspiring and detailed sampled instruments that will broaden your creativity."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Complete Composers Collection 2 Gold Edition review
(Reviewed in Future Music 274)
Dave Smith Instruments Mopho SE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The extra octave and case are nice, but ultimately it's the familiar Mopho engine in the X4's case."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments Mopho SE review
(Reviewed in Future Music 274)
Akai MPC Element
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Element is a brilliantly mobile MPC at a crazy price that any producer could fall in love with."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPC Element review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Analogue Solutions Telemark v2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Telemark v2 builds on a solid heritage to deliver a great piece of truly analogue hardware."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Telemark v2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music 274)
Adam F Series Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Serious performance at an affordable price - you'd be crazy not to give them a listen."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Adam F Series Monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music 274)
Acon Digital DeVerberate
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"More successful on short sounds than longer ones, DeVerberate does a good job when used with care and consideration."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acon Digital DeVerberate review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Novation Launch Control
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Novation's Mini range makes it possible to have 'real' controllers you can use everywhere you go."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launch Control review
(Reviewed in Future Music 275)
Slicksquare SVF-42
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a flying start for Slicksquare and a righteous gem of a filter for the rest of us at a great price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slicksquare SVF-42 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Rode NT1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great performance from an affordable large diaphragm condenser for vocals and more."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rode NT1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music 275)
IK Multimedia iLoud
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You wouldn't want to mix with it, certainly, but for writing, sound design and recording on the go - not to mention simply listening - the iLoud is a resounding success."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iLoud review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Shure SRH1540
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Shure has produced truly premium headphones that make monitoring an easy pleasure."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure SRH1540 review
(Reviewed in Future Music 275)
UAD API Vision Channel Strip
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A faithful and versatile emulation. For UAD-based fans of the API sound it's party time."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD API Vision Channel Strip review
(Reviewed in Future Music 275)
Blue Cat Audio PatchWork
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"PatchWork works well and is worth every penny of its asking price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio PatchWork review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A flexible bit of kit and essential if you already use IK Multimedia's apps."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
UVI Sparkverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its quality sound, easy interface and Preset Voyager system, Sparkverb is a welcome addition to the reverb pantheon."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Sparkverb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
iZotope Nectar 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another must-have plugin from iZotope, Nectar 2 gives you everything you could need for vocal processing and then some."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Nectar 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
MeldaProduction MVintageRotary
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great-sounding model of the legendary Leslie. Loads of vintage appeal and more uses than you might immediately think."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MVintageRotary review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Native Instruments Action Strikes
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For impressive instant results, this is hard to beat, particularly for soundtracking."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Action Strikes review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Sinevibes Multitude
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sinevibes' most engaging, powerful plugin yet, Multitude combines gate sequencing, delay, processing and modulation brilliantly."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Multitude review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Output REV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"How much use you'll find for REV will depend on your style, but it's particularly good at effects, pads, ambiences, risers and esoteric instrumentation. We like it a lot."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Output REV review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
Applied Acoustics Systems Ultra Analog VA-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"VA-2 is a back-to-basics virtual analogue synth with an awesomely authentic sound, but it doesn't come cheap."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Applied Acoustics Systems Ultra Analog VA-2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
FabFilter Pro-MB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Making multiband compression/expansion easier and more flexible than ever, Pro-MB is beautifully designed and sounds superb."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-MB review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 200)
