New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2014)

MusicRadar's sister publications Computer Music and Future Music review the best new music tech gear on a monthly basis.

In this gallery we've collected all of the hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plugin and synth reviews posted throughout January.

All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 199/200 and Future Music issue 273/274, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up, the Cerberus Audio Epoch...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Once you get your head around Epoch, its unique combination of compression and tonal shaping will have you hooked."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Cerberus Audio Epoch review

(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)