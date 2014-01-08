Toontrack Metal! EZX review

We can't think of a better library of metal-orientated multisampled drums at any price.

One of the best-stocked EZXs yet, Metal! contains 12 new drum kits - each packing in a lot of drums and cymbals, as you can see in the screenshot - for EZdrummer and Superior 2, produced by metal production demigods Mark Lewis, Jason Suecof and Daniel Bergstrand.

"Everykit has its own distinct character, from the gutsy attack of Ring Smack to the dark "basement" sound of Thrash Twist"

Although the common metal theme of dry, clicky kicks, thrashy cymbals and high-impact snares and toms runs through all of the kits, every one has its own distinct character, from the gutsy attack of Ring Smack Kit to the dark "basement" sound of Thrash Twist.

The essential inclusion of two kick drums (each on its own mixer channel) adds to the authenticity, and the song-based library of grooves (performed by Soilwork's Dirk Verbeuren) is suitably intense and hard-hitting.

You get a lot of sounds for your money here (with a footprint of just 2GB), and we can't think of a better library of metal-orientated multisampled drums at any price.