New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2015)
Shure MOTIV MV51
The MusicRadar tech reviews team has been hard at work testing all manner of software and hardware this month - from Shure microphones to the stunning new 61-key Code Controller from M-Audio.
Here we round up all of the tech reviews that originally appeared on the site in November, starting with the Shure MOTIV MV51.
MusicRadar's verdict
“Another excellent performer from Shure.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure MOTIV MV51
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Shure MOTIV MV5
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Lightweight but a heavyweight performing microphone from Shure.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure MOTIV MV5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Shure MOTIV MV88
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An impressive microphone for your mobile.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure MOTIV MV88
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Overbridge 1.0
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Overbridge takes the pain out of editing your Elektron machine but is only available for Live right now.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Overbridge 1.0
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Overhub 3.0
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Overhub is a handy little tool, but it comes at a price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Overhub 3.0
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Bitwig Studio 1.2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Bitwig continues to refine its workflow and identity, and keeps getting stronger as a result.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bitwig Studio 1.2
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Fostex RP Series Headphones
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Sturdy in body and sound with an excellent mid-range focus and smooth fatigue-free highs.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fostex RP Series Headphones
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
IK Multimedia iRig Mic Studio
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The iRig Studio Mic sounds really good and 'just works' with any and all music-making platforms.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Mic Studio
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
UVI Retro Organ Suite
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A solid set that will add new sounds to your arsenal.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Retro Organ Suite
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Vibrant Digital Engineering Diode-108
MusicRadar's Verdict
“As a highly creative, easy-to-use and great-sounding addition to your iPad music studio, Diode-108 is pretty much essential.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vibrant Digital Engineering Diode-108
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AmpleSound Ample Metal Eclipse
MusicRadar's Verdict
“While not without its bugs, AME is a superb collective for the metal minded music maker.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AmpleSound Ample Metal Eclipse
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Best Service Organum Venezia
MusicRadar's Verdict
“We do wish the interface wasn't quite so featureless, but the sound is good and the price seems fair.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service Organum Venezia
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Melda Production MDrumEnhancer
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If you find conventional sound replacers hit or miss, Melda's alternative can quickly add just the elements your sound misses.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Melda Production MDrumEnhancer
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
FabFilter Pro-C2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A thoroughly modern compressor that makes up for a lack of sonic character with its brilliant interface, controls and styles.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-C2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Klanghelm MJUC
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A triumph of intuitive design that sounds fabulous and really should cost much more.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Klanghelm MJUC
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia Stealth Limiter
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An excellent four-mode limiter that covers a range of uses, marred slightly by bloody- minded controls and basic metering.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Stealth Limiter
Beatskillz Slam Dawg
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Slam Dawg is far from ideal for mastering, but it offers more than enough to earn a place in your mixing plugins folder.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beatskillz Slam Dawg
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
FXpansion Strobe2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Strobe is back and better than ever, with a classier sound, new effects and modulators, an improved arp and fantastic presets.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Strobe2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sly-Fi OG Trifecta Bundle
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Superb character compression, EQ and distortion from one of the coolest plugin developers around – get all three if you can.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sly-Fi OG Trifecta Bundle
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Cockos Incorporated Reaper 5
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Customisable, powerful and affordable, Reaper is an amazing DAW, although the inclusion of some quality synths and samplers now feels long overdue.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cockos Incorporated Reaper 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Spitfire Audio Albion One
MusicRadar's verdict
"Updating older projects is easy, while new users get a substantially improved sonic palette."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Albion One
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
M-Audio Code Series 61-Key Controller
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you're looking for an in-depth controller for the studio or for the stage, Code is a keyboard controller happy to bask in the limelight."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Code Series 61-Key Controller
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
