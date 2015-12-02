New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2015)

The MusicRadar tech reviews team has been hard at work testing all manner of software and hardware this month - from Shure microphones to the stunning new 61-key Code Controller from M-Audio.

Here we round up all of the tech reviews that originally appeared on the site in November, starting with the Shure MOTIV MV51.

MusicRadar's verdict

“Another excellent performer from Shure.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Shure MOTIV MV51

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)

