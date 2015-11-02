Shure MOTIV MV5 review

The MV5 is a less rugged offering than the MV51 and includes only three DSP modes (Voice, Instrument and Flat).

But you have the same Micro-B USB for interfacing, mini jack for zero latency headphone monitoring, and iOS compatibility with MOTIV.

There's no onboard control for mic gain (set via your device driver), however, there is a mic mute on the back and a headphone level wheel on the top.

The lightweight design and desktop stand are perfect for podcasting, voiceovers and even a bit of instrument tracking. The 16mm electret cardioid capsule has a slightly lumpy response above 10kHz, but it's our favourite sounding mic of the three, and seems very quiet.