Shure MOTIV MV88

The MV88 is a stereo condenser mic that plugs straight into your Lightning equipped iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

It has two 1cm capsules in a mid-sides configuration, with 90 degree hinge and rotation of the overall capsule.

The mic incorporates AD conversion (16-bit/44.1kHz or 24-bit/48kHz) but no headphone output, and needs Shure's free MOTIV app (iOS 8) for proper use. This provides adjustment of mic gain, mic pickup pattern (stereo, mono cardioid, mono figure 8 and raw mid-side) and M/S balance for the stereo option.

There are also five DSP presets (as per MV51), an LF cut to reduce wind noise, L/R channel swap, and basic processing (EQ, limiter and compressor).

The MV88 has a detachable foam windshield, and the whole kit is stored in a super-compact, black zip case. In use you'll notice it's much quieter than your inbuilt mic, and the stereo options are impressive. Nevertheless, basic cardioid operation is there should you need it.