New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2014)

Computer Music and Future Music - MusicRadar’s excellent sister magazines - publish a wealth of music tech gear reviews every month.

We've collected all of the hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plugin and synth gear reviewed in their pages and published on MusicRadar throughout March.

All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 201/202 and Future Music issue 275/276, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A character compressor with a unique flavour and capable of great results, so long as you can get the hang of it."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: LSR Audio VLB525 review

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)