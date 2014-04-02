New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2014)
LSR Audio VLB525
Computer Music and Future Music - MusicRadar’s excellent sister magazines - publish a wealth of music tech gear reviews every month.
We've collected all of the hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plugin and synth gear reviewed in their pages and published on MusicRadar throughout March.
All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 201/202 and Future Music issue 275/276, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A character compressor with a unique flavour and capable of great results, so long as you can get the hang of it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LSR Audio VLB525 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Sinevibes Torsion 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Version 2 makes Sinevibes' Torsion an even more appealing a proposition than it was already."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Torsion 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Cakewalk ScratchPad HD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ultimately, ScratchPad HD is a very casual experience indeed."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk ScratchPad HD review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Korg littleBits
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An interesting educational tool, limited in terms of connectivity and sonic scope, but lots of fun."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg littleBits review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: Korg littleBits currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Sonic Academy Kick
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A game-changer? Of course not, but certainly an excellent tool for building kicks from scratch."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Academy Kick review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
UVI UVX-10P
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's hard to get a bad sound out of the thing..."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI UVX-10P review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 201)
Universal Audio Mäag EQ4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you have your main EQ bases covered, this will provide you with something different."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Mäag EQ4 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: Universal Audio Mäag EQ4 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Eve Audio TS108 Subwoofer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It seems odd to get excited about a subwoofer but the TS108 is an excellent, feature-packed design."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eve Audio TS108 Subwoofer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: Eve Audio TS108 Subwoofer currently available from:
US: Full Compass
John Bowen Solaris Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A beast of a synth with a unique pedigree, that can deliver a vast array of sound design possibilities."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: John Bowen Solaris Synthesizer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
Tascam DA3000
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As a standalone recorder, player and D/A converter the DA3000 is a high-quality, very portable workhorse."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam DA3000 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: Tascam DA3000 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Radial USB Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This unit is a must for the roving soundsmith. It's small, simple and works beautifully."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Radial USB Pro review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: Radial USB Pro currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Toontrack Metal Amps EZMix Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For demos, and even the occasional tone in a pro-quality production, here's all the heavy you need."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Metal Amps EZMix Pack review
ART Auto-Tune Pre
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A packed feature set, and the presence of a proper valve amplifier make this a grown-up mic-amp which sounds excellent with dynamics and condensers. Would you belie-eee-eeee-ve it?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ART Auto-Tune Pre review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: ART Auto-Tune Pre currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Subatomic Software Audulus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-stocked, great-sounding modular playground that's cheap enough to warrant buying on both Mac and iPad."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Subatomic Software Audulus review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Roland FA-08 Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The FA is a versatile workstation that's a serious and keener-priced alternative to the Krome and MOXF."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland FA-08 Synthesizer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: Roland FA-08 Synthesizer currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Axis Plugins 3Q
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A simplified alternative to Track EQ that doesn't add hugely to the Axis Plugins bundle, but doesn't hurt it, either."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Axis Plugins 3Q review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Acustica Audio Cooltec EQP1 Program Equalizer Suite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Seven well-crafted plugins modeling one legendary EQ, the Cooltec EQP1 Suite's approach is unusual, but its sound is great."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Cooltec EQP1 Program Equalizer Suite review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
XILS-lab RAMSES
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Despite being great at what it does, and bang on the money sonically, RAMSES just doesn't get our pulses racing as much as we'd hoped it would."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab RAMSES review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Acon Digital Verberate
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An algorithmic reverb that really does sound as realistic as a convolution reverb! Could this be the start of a revolution?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acon Digital Verberate review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Steinberg VST Connect Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Steinberg's solid, practical remote recording system truly feels like the future - as long as your broadband's up to it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg VST Connect Pro review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Cableguys FilterShaper 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"FilterShaper 3 makes up for its standard- sounding filters with its amazing customisable LFOs and quick workflow."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cableguys FilterShaper 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Tone2 Nemesis
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerful, flexible and different, Nemesis is a synth that any producer of high-impact electronic music will be blown away by."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 Nemesis review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Wolfgang Palm PPG WaveGenerator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An exceptional iPad synth proves to be no less exceptional on Mac and PC - buy both if you can afford it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wolfgang Palm PPG WaveGenerator review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
sE Electronics Magneto
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A solid workhorse mic that gets decent results on a variety of sound sources at an amazing price."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: sE Electronics Magneto review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
BUY: sE Electronics Magneto currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Bitwig Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ableton Live is in no danger, but Bitwig Studio is a fantastic, forward-thinking DAW in its own right - and this is only version 1!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bitwig Studio review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
BUY: Bitwig Studio currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Thermionic Culture Phoenix HG 15
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Beautifully built, highly versatile and with a stunning sound. A unit of the highest quality."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture Phoenix HG 15 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 276)
ProjectSAM Symphobia Colours Animator & Orchestrator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Animator and Orchestrator both sound stunning and couldn't be easier to use. They are aimed at pro media producers, though, so are still quite pricey."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ProjectSAM Symphobia Colours Animator & Orchestrator review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Wolfram Franke Stroke Machine
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is one of the best virtual studios on the App Store, successfully combining synthesis, sampling and sequencing in a package that serves a genuinely productive role both in the studio and on stage."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wolfram Franke Stroke Machine review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Fluid Audio F5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A real contender in the sub £200 bracket offering smooth highs and some punchy power."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fluid Audio F5 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 277)
BUY: Fluid Audio F5 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music