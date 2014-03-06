UVI UVX-10P

The sequel to UVI's UVX-3P Roland JX-3P emulation, UVX-10P is fuelled by 9GB of samples of Roland's JX-10, JX-8P (half a JX-10) and MKS-70 (rackmount JX-10) synths from the late 80s, both with and without chorus, and including all the raw waves.
Mercifully, the interface (housed in the free UVI Workstation of MOTU MachFive) is modeled on the PG-800 programmer, rather than the hideously impractical JX/MKS fascia, and UVI have added to it with its usual niceties - step sequencer, LFO, phaser, delay, etc.
Although clearly not meant to be a 1:1 facsimile of the original, the removal of the dual LP/HP filter for a conventional (but lovely) multimode design feels like a bit of a loss.
The JX-10 (or Super JX) was one of the most acclaimed analogue polysynths of its day, and UVI have done a stunning job in capturing it's warmth, power and essence. The 150+ presets ("tediously crafted", according to the website) deliver a ton of solid starting patches, and programming your own is a cinch.