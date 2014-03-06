UVI UVX-10P

It's hard to get a bad sound out of the thing...

The sequel to UVI's UVX-3P Roland JX-3P emulation, UVX-10P is fuelled by 9GB of samples of Roland's JX-10, JX-8P (half a JX-10) and MKS-70 (rackmount JX-10) synths from the late 80s, both with and without chorus, and including all the raw waves.

"UVI has added to the JX-10 with its usual niceties - step sequencer, LFO, phaser, delay, etc"

Mercifully, the interface (housed in the free UVI Workstation of MOTU MachFive) is modeled on the PG-800 programmer, rather than the hideously impractical JX/MKS fascia, and UVI have added to it with its usual niceties - step sequencer, LFO, phaser, delay, etc.

Although clearly not meant to be a 1:1 facsimile of the original, the removal of the dual LP/HP filter for a conventional (but lovely) multimode design feels like a bit of a loss.

The JX-10 (or Super JX) was one of the most acclaimed analogue polysynths of its day, and UVI have done a stunning job in capturing it's warmth, power and essence. The 150+ presets ("tediously crafted", according to the website) deliver a ton of solid starting patches, and programming your own is a cinch.