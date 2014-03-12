Radial USB Pro review

This unit is a must for the roving soundsmith. It's small, simple and works beautifully.

Radial has earned itself a rock-solid reputation for great sounding gear. The USB Pro is perfect for when you need to send a quality signal from your laptop, mixer or PA system.

"The conversion sounds really solid and clear"

The 3x5-inch box offers two XLR balanced analogue outputs with a ground-lift for live ground-loop problems. There's an output level control with a mono summing button and a 1/8-inch jack headphone output.

The USB Pro is plug and play and converts digital to audio up to 96kHz. Logic X recognised the device and switched over seamlessly. The conversion sounds really solid and clear considering clocking is external, and the audio output is excellent.