Sennheiser slashes the price of the MD421-II dynamic mic by 47% ahead of Prime Day

The Sennheiser MD 421-II microphone is a live and studio classic. Having began its life in broadcast applications, it has since found itself as a go-to close-mic for snare drums, bass drums, and in particular, toms, for decades. As well as drums, the MD 421-II has been used to mic up countless guitar cabs over the years and also remains a popular mic for broadcast speech and podcasting too.

As the Prime Day music deals start rolling out ahead of the event on 13 and 14 October, Sennheiser has jumped the gun and practically cut the price of one of its most popular mics in half.

As part of its regular Mic Of The Month promotion, the MD 421-II will be priced at $199.95 for the whole of October. This $180 saving means you can get a brand new MD 421-II for around the same price that this studio icon fetches on the used market.

But that's not all, Sennheiser's October special extends to include its HD200 Pro studio headphone. Right now you can pick up a pair of these recommended budget cans for just $49.95, with a saving of 29%.

The MD 421 is a large-diaphragm dynamic mic designed to give a wide frequency response (30 - 17000 Hz). It's cardioid pickup pattern offers great rejection outside of your intended source and its rugged build quality and handling of high SPLs mean that it's sturdy enough to live on busy and loud stages, as well as in the studio.

Central to the MD 421-II's sound is the five-position bass roll-off selector switch, allowing you to toggle the mic's voicing between the famous 'M' (Music) and S (Speech) settings, and three increments in-between.

So, if you've been waiting to buy a Sennheiser MD 421-II, now is the time, as we can't see a better deal than this arriving anytime soon.

