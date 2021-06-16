Save up to $100 on Shure studio headphones in this Prime Day-beating deal

A great pair of studio headphones is a must-have for any musician. Whether you’re using them to mix your next Grammy winner, monitor your recording sessions or just to listen to some of your favourite bangers, there’s no excuse to go without. And now, there really is no excuse - with massive savings of up to $100 off a range of Shure SRH headphones .

Musician’s Friend knows that not everybody has the time to scout around and do the research when looking to upgrade their studio headphones , so they’ve done all the hard work for you - offering up five brilliant pairs of Shure cans, at four ultra-tempting price points.

Shure SRH440 Studio Headphones: Was $99, now $79

The Shure SRH440’s are quickly becoming one of the most popular choices when it comes to recording. Not only do they have a fantastically true-to-life frequency response, but the dense foam padding and closed back construction mean that you won’t fall victim to sound from inside the phones bleeding into your mics. If you’re an audiophile that wants to listen on-the-go, then the foldable design, included carrying case and detachable cable will be right up your street. Musician's Friend has slashed these down to only $79, so they won’t be around for too long.View Deal

Shure SRH840 Studio Headphones: Was $149, now $119

Shure's SRH840’s deliver rich bass, extended highs and a clear midrange, courtesy of the 40mm Neodymium drivers in each earpiece. Those drivers, coupled with the thick foam earpads, mean you’ll never want to take them off. Shure has thought about the future too when it comes to these cans - the replaceable cable and included replacement earpads mean that your investment will be safe for years to come. Musician's Friend has even knocked $30 off to sweeten the deal.View Deal

Shure SRH940 Studio Headphones: Was $299, now $239

The Shure SRH940's are designed to provide an ultra accurate response, recreating your masterpieces as you've always imagined them. Thanks to the closed back design, smooth high end and tight bass are the SRH940's most noticeable characteristics - as well as virtually cancelling background noise. The ultra comfortable padded headband and ear pads will ensure a long lasting lifetime of enjoyment. Musician's Friend has cut $60 off - as if this deal could get any better.View Deal

Shure SRH1540 Studio Headphones: Was $499, now $399

Enveloping you in detailed highs, rich bass and a gorgeous midrange, the SRH1540’s are an excellent choice for studio monitoring. Their soundstage is spacious, allowing you to tweak your mixes with ultimate precision. Those mammoth mixing sessions will be a dream with Alcantara ear pads, and a Kevlar-reinforced cable means they're virtually bulletproof (although we wouldn't want you to test that theory). With Musician's Friend slashing the price to only $399, you won’t need to break the bank to experience incredible audio quality.View Deal

Shure SRH1840 Studio Headphones: Was $499, now $399

The SRH1840s are all about comfort and ultimate sound quality. Neodymium drivers grace this model too, although these headphones sport an open-back construction for a more natural, speaker-like listening experience. This allows for a greater degree of depth in your mixes, which means better sounding recordings. Musician's Friends' current deal knocks $100 off, so for just $399 you can up your mixing game.View Deal

