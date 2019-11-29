Save $40 on this excellent beginner's acoustic from Yamaha

If you're looking to start on guitar - or buying for someone who is - there's no need to compromise massively on quality these days.

Exhibit A: This Yamaha F355 may not break the bank, especially at 25% off today, but it's a solid, respectably-specced acoustic straight out of the box.

It sports a laminated spruce top, 20 frets on its rosewood fingerboard, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate. And we think this particular black finish is pretty striking.

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $119.99

This is a great place to start your guitar journey. At this price, the F335 may be too good to ignore with its laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web