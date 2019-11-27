Save a cool $200 on Marshall Origin guitar amps at Musician’s Friend

Black Friday is an exciting time for musicians, with loads of great offers on the latest instruments and kit. If you're looking for a new guitar, check out our pick of the best Black Friday guitar deals, where you'll find a wide range of gorgeous examples at a bargain price.

We're also keeping an eye out for discounted kit, and have stumbled upon an amazing Black Friday deal at Musician’s Friend . The retailer is offering a number of Marshall Origin amps - namely the 5C, the 20C and the 50C - at $200 less than the usual price.

Equipped with Celestion 8", 10" and 12" speakers respectively, these three amps offer the kind of rich and harmonic tone that we've come to expect from Marshall.

The top-end 50W model is equipped with Powerstem - intelligent power-reduction technology that delivers perfectly matched tone whether you’re playing on the stage or laying down tracks in the studio.

The amps also come with a 3-band EQ, tilt, gain, boost, master volume, presence, two distinct voices and an in-built FX loop – enabling you to tailor the sound to suit your playing style and environment.

Marshall Origin 5C: was $399.99, now $249.99

Even the lowest-spec Origin amp is a great piece of kit – and at this price it's an absolute bargain. Get in there quick, though, as these could sell out fast.View Deal

