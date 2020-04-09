Save 40% when you buy Waves plugins and bundles, then get another plugin for free!

Not only is there some amazing free music software to be had right now , but many developers are also offering some very tempting discounts on their DAWs and plugins . Take Waves, for example, which is currently offering 40% off its entire range.

The offer covers all plugins and all bundles, so whether you want a newer effect or instrument - such as the OVox vocal resynthesizer or Abbey Road Studio 3 - or one of Waves’ classic bundles, you can make a big saving.

What’s more, once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll receive an email after checkout enabling you to select a further plugin for free, up to a “with coupon” price of $29.99. The only stipulation is that you need to spend $50 or more to take advantage of this offer, but when you consider how much is available, that might not be a problem...