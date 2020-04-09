Save 40% when you buy Waves plugins and bundles, then get another plugin for free!

Not only is there some amazing free music software to be had right now, but many developers are also offering some very tempting discounts on their DAWs and plugins. Take Waves, for example, which is currently offering 40% off its entire range.
The offer covers all plugins and all bundles, so whether you want a newer effect or instrument - such as the OVox vocal resynthesizer or Abbey Road Studio 3 - or one of Waves’ classic bundles, you can make a big saving.
What’s more, once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll receive an email after checkout enabling you to select a further plugin for free, up to a “with coupon” price of $29.99. The only stipulation is that you need to spend $50 or more to take advantage of this offer, but when you consider how much is available, that might not be a problem...
Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% off. When you spend $50 or more, you will receive an email after checkout to select your FREE plugin: select any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99.View Deal