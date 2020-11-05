Save 15% on ALL new gear at Pro Audio Star through November

Pro Audio Star is getting in the pre-Black Friday music deals spirit in a big way, kicking off a range-wide sales event that will run all the way through November.
Two voucher codes will get you 15% off of all new gear, or a 5% saving on used gear.
The codes will work until the end of the month - check out the details below for savings on all types of music making, recording, audio and DJ gear.
15% off new gear at ProAudioStar
Use the voucher code NOV15 to activate 15% savings across the whole range of guitars, amps, recording gear, DJ equipment, synths and much, much more. View Deal
5% off used and B-stock gear at ProAudioStar
Use the voucher code NOV5 to trigger 5% savings on all open-box, used or b-stock gear at ProAudioStar. There are some killer bargains for those prepared to dig.View Deal
