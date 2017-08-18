SampleRadar: 279 free orchestral tension samples

If your music is sounding a bit predictable and safe, it might be time to add some tension to proceedings, and this collection of orchestral samples gives you a great way of doing it.

Scroll down to get your hands on some sounds that are dissonant, tense, creepy and decidedly unsettling - but in a good way, obviously.

What you need to know

The orchestral tension samples are supplied in four main folders, each of which is labelled based on the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The orchestral tension samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Orchestral tension samples: click to download

Orchestral tension samples (310MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

