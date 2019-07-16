Prime Day Lightning Deal! Save 20% on IK Multimedia's iLoud Micro Monitor

Whether you need to keep your music-making setup portable or are just really short on space, IK Multimedia's iLoud Micro studio monitor has always been a great option. Now Amazon has knocked 20% off the price of a pair of these speakers, bringing the price down from $299.99 to $238.90.

Said to be "the smallest studio reference monitoring system in the world," the iLoud Micro Monitor comprises two bi-amplified speakers that deliver 50 watts RMS of power. Each speaker contains a 3/4-inch silk dome tweeter, a 3-inch paper cone performance woofer and a large flaring front-firing bass reflex port.

We're big fans of these little speakers, particularly at a price like this.