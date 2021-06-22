Up to 41% off D'Addario strings 3-packs this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn’t always about the big purchases. In fact, in the past, Prime Day has represented a great opportunity to stock up on smaller items; the consumables that we use on a daily basis. That brings us on to these alluring electric guitar string deals currently live on Amazon...

Your strings are a crucial part of your guitar's sound chain so, as much as possible, you don't want to cut corners. So getting bang for your buck is key, which is we and Prime Day come in.

D'Addario EXL110-3D Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings, Regular Light, 10-46, 3 Sets: was $16.99, now $9.99

This is the famous string co's best-selling set, and a good versatile pick for players of all genres.

View Deal

D'Addario EXL120-3D Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings, Super Light, 9-42, 3 Sets: was $13.99 , now $9.99

This super-light set of strings is perfect for biting tones, especially as they're round wound with nickel-plated steel.View Deal

D’Addario Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings, 3-Pack, Med. Blues Jazz Rock, 11-49: was $13.99, now $9.99

Finally, we have the heaviest of the bargainous trio, weighing in at medium for rounder, earthier tones.

Prime Day is here on June 21st and 22nd. We'll be covering all the best electric guitar deals on our Prime Day music deals page.

More great Prime Day deals