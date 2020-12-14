Playground Sessions offers up some unmissable Christmas deals on online piano lessons

With the holiday season in full swing, we're seeing more and more deals come through every day. We're all for treating ourselves after having to deal with 2020, and it seems that Playground Sessions agrees - offering some great discounts on online piano lessons.

To top it off, you'll be learning from some of the best in the business from the comfort of your own home. These discount codes, which can save you up to $210, are only valid for the holiday period, so don't hang about for too long.

Buy one get one free lifetime or annual membership

Grab a free membership at Playground Sessions this Christmas when you buy another at regular price. All memberships include hundreds of interactive lessons from beginner to advanced levels, free songs and loads more. Learn to play piano today, with lessons from some of the industry's top pros. Use the promo code noel20 at checkout. View Deal

Playground Sessions lifetime membership: $429.99 , $219.99

If you want piano lessons for life, we can’t see deals getting any better than this. Included is a music theory bootcamp, 40 free songs, and bonus courses. Playground Sessions’ lifetime membership is full of lessons that’ll get you playing in no time. You’ll also get $80 in free song credits with this deal, so you’ll never run out of stuff to play. Use the promo code holiday20 at checkout. View Deal

Playground Sessions 1 year membership: $129.99 , now $89.99

With $40 off at Playground Sessions, make this year a musical one. This annual membership will give you access to countless hours of video tutorials, as well as everything else Playground Sessions has to offer. Earn new content as you progress, and explore the fun gaming features on offer too - you’ll even get an extra $10 worth of song credits. Make sure to use the code holiday20 to get your discount. View Deal