Orangewood’s insanely affordable acoustic guitars are even more affordable this Black Friday!

Orangewood might be a relative newcomer to the acoustic guitar market, having first launched in 2018 - but this affordable guitar brand has gone from strength to strength over those relatively short years. With many styles - and price points - represented in their ever-growing catalogue there is something for everyone here - and better yet, they are on sale! Right now you can get 25% off a massive range of guitars and even ukuleles .

Included in this year's deals are some of Orangewood's best-selling models: the Oliver Mahogany Live, the smaller bodied Oliver Jr Mahogany, the classic spruce Dreadnought Echo and the rather attractive Brooklyn model. In fact, there are way more options on sale this year compared with last year and a higher discount too - last year topped out at 20% off!

To take advantage of the offers, simply click through to Orangewood's site, where the discounts will be applied automatically: no codes needed! The sale runs from now until the end of the week - so be quick to ensure you don’t miss out.

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $225 Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $225 , now $180

This mahogany grand concert model no only looks the part but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge add bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an onboard Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $225 Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $225 , now $180

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on the go.

Orangewood Echo: $345 Orangewood Echo: $345 , now $275

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-spec'd guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, it's appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.

Orangewood Brooklyn: $345 Orangewood Brooklyn: $345 , now $275

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.

