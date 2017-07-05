New tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2017)

It may be hot outside, but it's the new music tech software and hardware that's been raising the temperature among our reviews team recently.

Join us as we take a 14-stop tour of all the gear that was featured on MusicRadar in June, starting with Eventide's forward-thinking Fission.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“With its innovative Structural Effects splitting algorithm and stunning signal processors, Fission is a brilliant plugin for both corrective and creative manipulation.”

FULL REVIEW: Eventide Fission

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)