New tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2017)
Eventide Fission
It may be hot outside, but it's the new music tech software and hardware that's been raising the temperature among our reviews team recently.
Join us as we take a 14-stop tour of all the gear that was featured on MusicRadar in June, starting with Eventide's forward-thinking Fission.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its innovative Structural Effects splitting algorithm and stunning signal processors, Fission is a brilliant plugin for both corrective and creative manipulation.”
FULL REVIEW: Eventide Fission
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audiority GrainSpace
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Easy to use and full of sonic surprises, GrainSpace is a wildly creative glitching and texturising toolbox that’s two LFOs, a few Random targets and a Freeze button short of magnificence.”
FULL REVIEW: Audiority GrainSpace
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Steinberg HALion 6
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A truly action-packed upgrade, HALion 6 takes Steinberg’s already-amazing instrument to new heights of versatility and sheer sound design power.”
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg HALion 6
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Voxengo CRTIV Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A more than worthwhile plugin let down only by its limited number of presets.”
FULL REVIEW: Voxengo CRTIV Chorus
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
HoRNet Plugins Dynamics Control
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An innovative plugin at a fine price.”
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet Plugins Dynamics Control
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
KV331 Audio SynthMaster One
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With dual wavetable oscillators, stunning filters and fast-paced interface, SynthMaster One sounds fantastic and stays out of your way while you work!”
FULL REVIEW: KV331 Audio SynthMaster One
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AudioThing The Orb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A highly configurable multi-vowel formant filter with powerful LFO modulation and an intuitive interface, The Orb is distinctive, characterful and creative.”
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing The Orb
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audified TNT Voice Executor
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Approach it on its own terms and TNT Vocal Executor is a reliable and effective voice recording fixer-upper, particularly for spoken word. It could do with more presets, though, and the Delay feels unnecessary.”
FULL REVIEW: Audified TNT Voice Executor
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Akai LP Wireless Controllers
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Wireless ability isn’t the only improvement made to these controllers - they also have plenty of expanded functions that will be indispensable.”
FULL REVIEW: Akai LP Wireless Controllers
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai MPC Live
MusicRadar's verdict:
“By bridging the gap between standalone operation and modern studio niceties, the Live becomes the best MPC we’ve seen in some time.”
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPC Live
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Apogee Element 46
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re happy with software-controlled hardware, Apogee’s Element interfaces offer glorious audio quality, and the preamps are among the best-sounding available.”
FULL REVIEW: Apogee Element 46
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Audio-Technica ATM230
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Audio-Technica has picked up the task-specific baton and delivered a quality design that makes tom miking incredibly simple.”
FULL REVIEW: Audio-Technica ATM230
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Gadget For Mac
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Gadget for Mac is a well rounded and brilliantly implemented suite of sounds, but it struggles to justify its price point.”
FULL REVIEW: Korg Gadget For Mac
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nord Piano 3
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Improved in all the right places, the NP3 provides a very authentic piano playing experience, and the included sample content makes it very hard to beat.”
FULL REVIEW: Nord Piano 3
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)